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EP. 309 | The Deepest Dive Into STRUCTURE w/ John Yorke

By The Screenwriting Life

6:00 AM EDT on August 27, 2026

Meg LeFauve is joined by fellow story junkie and world-leading expert in narrative and a winner of multiple awards, including BAFTAs and a Golden Globe, John Yorke. John's first book, Into the Woods: How Stories Work and Why We Tell Them His newest release and follow up - Trip To The Moon: Understanding The True Power of Story shifts the focus from how fictional screenplays work to how storytelling shapes the real world.This episode covers a wide range of topics from structure to theory and more. Story Structure and Why Stories WorkThe Midpoint as the Moment a Character Encounters the “Lesson”The Midpoint → Crisis → Climax ProgressionStorytelling as a Version of the Scientific MethodConflict and Why Writers Avoid Hurting Their CharactersCharacters, Belief Systems, and Psychological ChangeMirroring and Character OppositesTrip to the Moon and Storytelling Beyond ScreenwritingWhat are your fears for AI/Is there a use?What Makes a Great Climactic ActionCreating Emotion in the AudienceMovies vs. Television and CliffhangersLooking for more support on your writing journey? Join Meg and Lorien inside ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠TSL Workshops⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠.Episode Links:
John Yorke
Check out the ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠TSL merch shop⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ TSL on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ | ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠TikTok⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠The Screenwriting Life is produced and edited by ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Alex Alcheh.⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

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