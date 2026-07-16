Ep. 306 | The Importance Of Being A Writer Advocate w/ Betsy Beers

Betsy Beers is a stallwart producer of film and television having been the creative partner of Shonda Rhimes at Shondaland since its inception, shepherding every project the company has ever produced from Grey's Anatomy to Bridgerton. Lorien, Meg and Betsy dive deep into what it really means to produce at a high level and even more importantly Betsy's specific style of producing which in her words means - doing whatever is needed to make the thing go and to make the writer feel most comfortable to do their best work. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices