Ep. 305 | Overcoming The Dreaded ACT TWO

Act two is every emerging AND professional writers white whale. It is consistently the most challenging part of writing a screenplay and yet the most critical. Lorien and Meg dive deep into how to approach Act Two, offering a piece by piece breakdown and expectation of what should occur in Act Two. Providing clear examples from some of the best films. They also answer YOUR specific questions as well. Looking for more support on your writing journey? Join Meg and Lorien inside TSL Workshops.Episode Links: Check out the TSL merch shop TSL on Instagram | TikTokThe Screenwriting Life is produced and edited by Alex Alcheh.Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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