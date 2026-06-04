Ep. 301 | The Shakespearean Level Stakes of NEMESIS w/ Courtney A. Kemp

Lorien McKenna is joined by Co-Creator and showrunner of the hit Netflix Series Nemesis. Courtney talks about seeing her protagonists in ACTION, how she created worthy adversaries, and how the pilot really is the show. Courtney adores Shakespeare and highlights how season 6 of her first smash hit, Power is as she says "Richard The Third". A fabulous episode filled with incredible inspiration for new and emerging writers.Looking for more support on your writing journey? Join Meg and Lorien inside TSL Workshops.Episode Links: Check out the TSL merch shop TSL on Instagram | TikTokThe Screenwriting Life is produced and edited by Alex Alcheh.Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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