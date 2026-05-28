Ep. 300 | SHOP TALK: Can You And SHOULD You Work On Multiple Projects?

Lorien McKenna and Joe Forte hop into the shop to get specific and about their work. Answering the question of multiple projects. How many projects are too many? How do they keep track of ideas and projects? Does multiple projects mean writing only or can another art form feed your writing? A beautifully insightful episode. Looking for more support on your writing journey? Join Meg and Lorien inside TSL Workshops.Episode Links: Check out the TSL merch shop TSL on Instagram | TikTokThe Screenwriting Life is produced and edited by Alex Alcheh.Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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