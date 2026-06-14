This is "Spielberg Face: The Movie." This is radical empathy. This is Emily Blunt Supremacy. This is DISCLOSURE DAY.Griffin, David, Ben, and Marie break down Steven Spielberg's latest offering, his first sci-fi film and his first contemporary-set film since War of the Worlds in 2005. It's bound to be divisive. We mostly love it. We've got trains, Fableman dynamics, car chases, Janusz Kaminski pools of light, expressions of awe and wonderment - all of Steve's greatest hits! Join us for a wide ranging discussion about aliens, cynicism, and Michael Caine riding a giant bee (completely unrelated to this film). Listen to Regina Hall on Good Hang with Amy Poehler.Check out who is getting this year’s Honorary Oscars. Watch the Close Encounters SNL Sketches.Listen to The Rewatchables in ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’ With Bill Simmons, Steven Spielberg, and Sean Fennessey.Sign up for Check Book, the Blank Check newsletter featuring even more “real nerdy shit” to feed your pop culture obsession. Dossier excerpts, film biz AND burger reports, and even more exclusive content you won’t want to miss out on.Join our Patreon for franchise commentaries and bonus episodes.Follow us @blankcheckpod on Twitter, Instagram, Threads and Facebook! Buy some real nerdy merchConnect with other Blankies on our Reddit or DiscordFor anything else, check out BlankCheckPod.com Limited Time Offer - Stop running on nothing but coffee. Get Huel today with my exclusive offer of 15% OFF online with my code CHECK at huel.com/check. New Customers Only. Thank you to Huel for partnering and supporting our show!Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices