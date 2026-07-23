Note: this podcast contains explicit content.How does the brain transform the physical world into the rich inner experience we call reality? Singer-songwriter Debbii Dawson joins Caltech neuroscientist Dr. Daw-An Wu for a conversation inspired by her songs "Where Have All the Good Men Gone" and "Chemical Attraction." Together they explore psychophysics, the science of perception, asking how illusion, consciousness, free will, love, and even spirituality emerge from the brain's interpretation of the world around us. From medullas to panpsychism, this wide-ranging discussion examines the mysterious space where objective reality becomes subjective experience.
Podcast
Debbii Dawson: Everybody’s Missing Their Medullas (Psychophysics with Daw-An Wu)
Everybody’s Missing Their Medullas: Investigating the Phenomenon of Perception with Psychophysics
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Debbii Dawson: Everybody’s Missing Their Medullas (Psychophysics with Daw-An Wu)
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