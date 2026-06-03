Charlotte Cornfield from Toronto, Ontario. Charlotte and Dylan discuss being Wilco Teens, the Toronto aughts music scene, finding permission in Lucinda Williams’ memoir, the logistics of bringing your baby on the road, her group chat of working musician mothers, + Charlotte answers a listener advice question.Artists we mentioned:Friendship, Neil Young, Lucinda Williams, Wilco, Broken Social Scene, Stars, Arcade Fire, Joni Mitchell, Bob Dylan, the Cure, David Bowie, Finom, Feist.Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices