Charlotte Cornfield is my guest on this episode of That’s How I Remember It. Charlotte first came on my radar through her great 2023 record Could Have Done Anything, which I wore out after millions of listens. She’s back with another great one, Hurts Like Hell. We talked about making that record as well as her great memory for show dates, songs about sandwiches, Rush, studio memories, and making January records. Great talk and I highly recommend listening to her record as well as this episode. Also, please subscribe!