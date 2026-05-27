Charlotte Cornfield is my guest on this episode of That’s How I Remember It. Charlotte first came on my radar through her great 2023 record Could Have Done Anything, which I wore out after millions of listens. She’s back with another great one, Hurts Like Hell. We talked about making that record as well as her great memory for show dates, songs about sandwiches, Rush, studio memories, and making January records. Great talk and I highly recommend listening to her record as well as this episode. Also, please subscribe!
Podcast
Charlotte Cornfield
We talk about her great memory for show dates, songs about sandwiches, Rush, studio memories, and making January records.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from PodcastExplore Podcast
Barry Johnson (Joyce Manor) Talks with Greg Mendez on the Talkhouse Podcast
A pop-punk lifer chats with an understated songwriter
Rita Wilson: Sound of a Woman (Gender Studies with Ann Pelligrini)
Sound of a Woman: Identity, Performance and the Power of Voice
King Tuff
Kyle and Dylan discuss foundational powerpop classics, Bigfoot, UFOs, playing Ringo Starr’s birthday party, and more.
All One Song :: Zachary Cale on “Ambulance Blues”
Zachary Cale dives into one of Neil Young's darkest songs.
782: Whole Foods Buyers Never Sit Still. We Followed Them to Spain.
We follow Whole Foods buyers to visit Conservas Ortiz, a fifth-generation, family-owned company working the Basque coast since 1891.