Skip to Content
Talkhouse home
Talkhouse home
Log In
Podcast

Charlotte Cornfield

We talk about her great memory for show dates, songs about sandwiches, Rush, studio memories, and making January records.

By That's How I Remember It

5:00 AM EDT on May 27, 2026

Charlotte Cornfield is my guest on this episode of That’s How I Remember It. Charlotte first came on my radar through her great 2023 record Could Have Done Anything, which I wore out after millions of listens. She’s back with another great one, Hurts Like Hell. We talked about making that record as well as her great memory for show dates, songs about sandwiches, Rush, studio memories, and making January records. Great talk and I highly recommend listening to her record as well as this episode. Also, please subscribe!

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Podcast

Explore Podcast
Podcast

Ep. 300 | SHOP TALK: Can You And SHOULD You Work On Multiple Projects?

The Screenwriting Life
May 28, 2026
Podcast

Barry Johnson (Joyce Manor) Talks with Greg Mendez on the Talkhouse Podcast

A pop-punk lifer chats with an understated songwriter

Talkhouse Podcast, Barry Johnson, and Greg Mendez
May 28, 2026
Podcast

Rita Wilson: Sound of a Woman (Gender Studies with Ann Pelligrini)

Sound of a Woman: Identity, Performance and the Power of Voice

Sing For Science
May 28, 2026
Podcast

King Tuff

Kyle and Dylan discuss foundational powerpop classics, Bigfoot, UFOs, playing Ringo Starr’s birthday party, and more.

Music Person
May 27, 2026
Podcast

All One Song :: Zachary Cale on “Ambulance Blues”

Zachary Cale dives into one of Neil Young's darkest songs.

Aquarium Drunkard's Transmissions
May 27, 2026
Podcast

782: Whole Foods Buyers Never Sit Still. We Followed Them to Spain.

We follow Whole Foods buyers to visit Conservas Ortiz, a fifth-generation, family-owned company working the Basque coast since 1891.

This Is TASTE
May 27, 2026