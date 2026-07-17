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Podcast

Bedouine

By Sheroes

12:00 AM EDT on July 17, 2026

The Syrian-American artist Azniv Korkejian, who records and performs as Bedouine, returns to SHEROES this week to talk with Carmel about her fourth album, Neon Summer Skin , why sharing our origin stories is so important, and what was revealed through sharing hers in this new collection of songs._________________________________________Support for SHEROES comes from Qobuz . Start your free 30-day trial using this link: qob.uz/sheroes

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