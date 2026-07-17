The Syrian-American artist Azniv Korkejian, who records and performs as Bedouine, returns to SHEROES this week to talk with Carmel about her fourth album, Neon Summer Skin , why sharing our origin stories is so important, and what was revealed through sharing hers in this new collection of songs._________________________________________Support for SHEROES comes from Qobuz . Start your free 30-day trial using this link: qob.uz/sheroes