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Ask Me Anything: Music Person’s 1st Birthday Edition

To celebrate Music Person’s very first birthday—June 18—Dylan Tupper Rupert answers your questions for a change! About music, scenes, phones, life, lore, live…laugh..and love… + Dip gives a letter of recommendation.

By Music Person

5:00 AM EDT on June 18, 2026

To celebrate Music Person’s very first birthday—June 18—Dylan Tupper Rupert answers your questions for a change! About music, scenes, phones, life, lore, live…laugh..and love…+ Dip gives a letter of recommendation.Happy birthday, little podcast.Thank YOU for listening to Music Person, the elite question-asking podcast about indie music.Follow Music Person on Instagram at @musicpersonpodcast.Subscribe to the Music Person Quarterly on Substack. It's a listening companion to the podcast that takes you even deeper into the music life. Featuring playlists, album reccs, guest posts from music friends, Dylan's blog, and behind-the-scenes insights.Find more illuminating podcasts on the ⁠⁠⁠⁠Talkhouse Podcast Network⁠⁠⁠⁠. Visit ⁠⁠⁠⁠talkhouse.com⁠⁠⁠⁠ to read essays, reviews, and more. Follow @talkhouse on ⁠⁠⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠⁠Bluesky⁠⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠⁠Twitter (X)⁠⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠⁠Threads⁠⁠⁠⁠, and ⁠⁠⁠⁠Facebook⁠⁠⁠⁠.Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

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