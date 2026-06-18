To celebrate Music Person’s very first birthday—June 18—Dylan Tupper Rupert answers your questions for a change! About music, scenes, phones, life, lore, live…laugh..and love…+ Dip gives a letter of recommendation.Happy birthday, little podcast.Thank YOU for listening to Music Person, the elite question-asking podcast about indie music.Follow Music Person on Instagram at @musicpersonpodcast.Subscribe to the Music Person Quarterly on Substack. It's a listening companion to the podcast that takes you even deeper into the music life. Featuring playlists, album reccs, guest posts from music friends, Dylan's blog, and behind-the-scenes insights.Find more illuminating podcasts on the Talkhouse Podcast Network. Visit talkhouse.com to read essays, reviews, and more. Follow @talkhouse on Instagram, Bluesky, Twitter (X), Threads, and Facebook.Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Podcast
Ask Me Anything: Music Person’s 1st Birthday Edition
To celebrate Music Person’s very first birthday—June 18—Dylan Tupper Rupert answers your questions for a change! About music, scenes, phones, life, lore, live…laugh..and love… + Dip gives a letter of recommendation.
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