This week our featured guest is Allison Russell, who just released her third solo album, In The Hour of Chaos, earlier this month and returns to SHEROES to tell us all about this next installment of her discography, as well as the myriad projects she has been involved with including her Broadway debut, writing a memoir, and touring with Sarah McLachlan. Listen to the songs featured in this week's episode, and experience Allison's new album with the highest quality streaming on Qobuz. We have a 30-day free trial for you, too! Here's the link: qob.uz/sheroes