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977. – Helado Negro

By How Long Gone

12:00 AM EDT on July 31, 2026

Helado Negro is an Ecuadorian-born musician whose new collaborative record, Helado Tropical, is out now. We chat with him from his friend's house about bottomless chips and salsa, Chris finally seeing the Bourdain movie, a recent nitrous party street takeover in L.A., growing up in Miami with bass music and Florida hardcore, New Jack City (1991), attending Shakira's "Barefoot" Tour in 1996, working with Hermès, getting rid of gear, and all the different ways to exist in music today.instagram.com/heladonegrotwitter.com/donetodeathtwitter.com/themjeanshowlonggone.comLearn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

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