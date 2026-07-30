Skip to Content
Talkhouse home
Talkhouse home
Log In
Podcast

Ep. 307 | Inside THE PITT’S Writers Room w/ Simran Baidwan

By The Screenwriting Life

6:00 AM EDT on July 30, 2026

Meg LeFauve is joined by Simran Baidwan, former power house lawyer turned brilliant writer and executive producer of HBO's hit show, THE PITT. Simran's thorough and eloquent advice for emerging writers mixed with her raw and real honesty about why The Pitt's writers room is so special is such a gift. Simran speaks on how they build a season for The Pitt. What happens when an idea shifts the plot lines for the season, and how she attempts to see it as a writing opportunity rather than an "OH S*IT" moment. And so much more!Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Tagged:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

Related Stories

Podcast

Brian Fallon (The Gaslight Anthem) Talks with Greg Barnett (The Menzingers) on the Talkhouse Podcast

On punk rock pasts, chord progressions, battle of the bands, and more.

July 30, 2026
Podcast

Transmissions :: Erin Osmon

Erin Osmon on her new book about heartland rock.

Aquarium Drunkard's Transmissions
July 29, 2026
Podcast

814: How Pierce Abernathy Went from Instagram to Your Bookshelf

This Is TASTE
July 29, 2026
Podcast

976. – Steven Phillips-Horst

How Long Gone
July 29, 2026
Podcast

Nobody’s Ever Asked Me That: Peter Dreimanis and Leah Fay Goldstein

The July Talk duo, who can be seen starring in the new romantic comedy Middle Life, go deep about life, love, loss, creativity and more.

July 28, 2026
Podcast

The Making of THE WARNING by Hot Chip – featuring Alexis Taylor and Joe Goddard

For the 20th anniversary of @Hot_Chip's second album, THE WARNING, we spoke to Alexis Taylor and Joe Goddard about how it was made. Teenage music obsessives, merging disparate tastes and influences, signing to a major label and upping the ante.

Life of the Record
July 28, 2026