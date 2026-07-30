Meg LeFauve is joined by Simran Baidwan, former power house lawyer turned brilliant writer and executive producer of HBO's hit show, THE PITT. Simran's thorough and eloquent advice for emerging writers mixed with her raw and real honesty about why The Pitt's writers room is so special is such a gift. Simran speaks on how they build a season for The Pitt. What happens when an idea shifts the plot lines for the season, and how she attempts to see it as a writing opportunity rather than an "OH S*IT" moment. And so much more!Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Podcast
Ep. 307 | Inside THE PITT’S Writers Room w/ Simran Baidwan
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