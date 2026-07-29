Pierce Abernathy is a recipe developer and content creator based in Brooklyn. You may know him from his popular online videos showcasing his seasonal approach to plant-forward cooking—and now, he’s releasing a debut cookbook: Every Leaf, Every Stem: Craveable, Creative Vegetables All Year Round. Today on the show, we go deep on Pierce’s inspiration and book-making process, including getting the book’s introduction written by the one and only Alice Waters, and his upcoming book tour.Subscribe to This Is TASTE: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTubeLearn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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814: How Pierce Abernathy Went from Instagram to Your Bookshelf
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