975. – Chris & Jason

One-on-one pod today: Chris is back from Montauk, and Jason is home in L.A. We chat about the new Strokes record, songs to relapse to, a new generation discovering chef Emeril Lagasse, Chris' Uber trip from Chibeca to Montauk, lacrosse on the beach, Chris visiting a new seaside gym, The Odyssey in IMAX and Chris Nolan's great hair, nerd love vs. beard love, asking too much from everyone nowadays, sporadic staycations, whether Timothée is getting more protein lately, Chris breaking up with fitness bars, and we strategize our future coffee business.twitter.com/donetodeathtwitter.com/themjeanshowlonggone.comLearn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices