All One Song :: Lee Ranaldo on “Down By the River”

Tyler Wilcox has spent season two of All One Song conversing about Neil Young with musicians, writers, and artists. And now, we’ve reached the end of the road for this Neil journey, with a very special guest: Lee Ranaldo, dropping in to discuss “Down By The River.” Lee is a founding member of Sonic Youth. Along with Thurston Moore, Lee redefined how we hear the electric guitar in a rock setting. Sonic Youth is no more, but they just released a wild Plunderphonic collage from the archives: Diamond Seas. Ranaldo joins us to talk about a Neil classic, one that dips from muder ballad terror to cosmic life affirmation. When we had Micah Nelson on, we discussed how immense this song is. Lee offers a great ramble about, as well as hear about Lee’s own experiences on the road with Neil and Crazy Horse with Sonic Youth.