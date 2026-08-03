Jenn Saesue didn’t want to open another Thai restaurant that served the same watered-down menu as everyone else’s—so she didn’t. Nearly a decade later, she’s the cofounder of 55 Hospitality, the group behind Fish Cheeks, the Michelin-listed Bangkok Supper Club, and Bub’s Bakery, New York’s first completely allergen-free bakery. Matt talks with Jenn about refusing pad Thai, managing an impossible reservation list, and how a birthday cake for her husband turned into a two-and-a-half-year research and development project.Subscribe to This Is TASTE: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTubeLearn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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816: The Pad Thai–Free Zone with Bangkok Supper Club’s Jenn Saesue
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