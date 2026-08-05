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979. – Role Model

By How Long Gone

12:00 AM EDT on August 5, 2026

Tucker Pillsbury, aka Role Model, is a musician from Maine currently living in Los Angeles. His new record, Chuck Timely & The Hour Glass, is out this week. We chat with him from his home about $14 cortados in Copenhagen, the return of Myspace, healthy weight gain and freestyle wellness, opening his new record with a mantra, his closet recording studio in college, early marijuana sales, why he doesn't want a pool, leasing the same car three cycles in a row, why the Dare isn't happy with him right now, what one can do with pop music, making Lollapalooza about him, lyrical innuendo, and his thoughts on wearing diapers at music festivals.instagram.com/rolemodeltwitter.com/donetodeathtwitter.com/themjeanshowlonggone.comLearn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

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