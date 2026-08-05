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817: TASTE Travels: Kingston, NY

By This Is TASTE

3:00 AM EDT on August 5, 2026

Today’s episode is really special: a deep eating and drinking tour of Kingston, New York, the Hudson Valley town located under two hours’ drive from New York City that has quietly built one of the most interesting food scenes in the state. Matt has lived nearby for the past five years after two decades in Brooklyn, and Kingston has become his go-to for dining out. His guide for the day: Jenn Sit, editorial director of food and drink at Clarkson Potter, Kingston born -and -raised, and part of a longtime Kingston restaurant family. Consider this your summer-into-fall Hudson Valley trip-planning assignment.Check out all the places mentioned on Google Maps.Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

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