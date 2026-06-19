The day between her Carnegie Hall debut, and releasing her critically hailed second album, the color of rain, the poet, lyricist, and activist, aja monet sat down with Carmel Holt to discuss her journey from growing up in New York, becoming a Slam Poet Champion as a teenager, to becoming an award-winning published poet, and Grammy-nominated recording artist.
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