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990. – Kate Young

By How Long Gone

3:30 PM EDT on September 2, 2026

Kate Young is a celebrity stylist living in New York. We chat with her from her office about Jason’s time in Dublin, the Bill Simmons A.I. situation, sending her viola-playing son to CalArts to study experimental pop and her other son’s graffiti and opium-style clothing interests, advancements in Chinese luxury clothing duplication, the upper arms of Madonna, Jennifer Aniston, and Sarah Jessica Parker, what she watches on the plane, the reality TV offers she’s received over the years, the salad days of celebrity brand deals, when clients send her A.I. images of clothing that doesn’t exist, her gay-guy group chat, and her husband’s vinyl and vintage metal tee collection.

instagram.com/kateyoung

twitter.com/donetodeath

twitter.com/themjeans

howlonggone.com

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