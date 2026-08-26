988. – Nick Axelrod

Nick Axelrod is a writer, editor, and entrepreneur, best known as the co-founder of Into The Gloss and Nécessaire, and most recently, the fragrance line Contrapposto. We chat with Nick from his home in Los Angeles about an early Them Jeans remix, a Parisian CrossFit gym, Chris going to a comedy show in L.A., nasal projection, cheek-kissing Mischa Barton, coming out to his parents via email, Diane Keaton’s Baby Boom (1987), egg freezing and the lack of gay porn at the sperm collection office, Steve Jobs’ theories on packaging layers, Maison Bonnet sunglasses, edibles and injectables, gaining and losing 50 pounds, and spraying a blueberry smoothie all over the new carpet in the primary bedroom.instagram.com/naxelrodtwitter.com/donetodeathtwitter.com/themjeanshowlonggone.comLearn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices