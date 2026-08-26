Skip to Content
Talkhouse home
Talkhouse home
Log In
Podcast

988. – Nick Axelrod

By How Long Gone

3:00 AM EDT on August 26, 2026

Nick Axelrod is a writer, editor, and entrepreneur, best known as the co-founder of Into The Gloss and Nécessaire, and most recently, the fragrance line Contrapposto. We chat with Nick from his home in Los Angeles about an early Them Jeans remix, a Parisian CrossFit gym, Chris going to a comedy show in L.A., nasal projection, cheek-kissing Mischa Barton, coming out to his parents via email, Diane Keaton’s Baby Boom (1987), egg freezing and the lack of gay porn at the sperm collection office, Steve Jobs’ theories on packaging layers, Maison Bonnet sunglasses, edibles and injectables, gaining and losing 50 pounds, and spraying a blueberry smoothie all over the new carpet in the primary bedroom.instagram.com/naxelrodtwitter.com/donetodeathtwitter.com/themjeanshowlonggone.comLearn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Tagged:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

Related Stories

Podcast

Transmissions :: Jim James

Aquarium Drunkard's Transmissions
August 26, 2026
Podcast

828: Charlie Mitchell Is Why the Tasting Menu Is Changing

This Is TASTE
August 26, 2026
Podcast

987. – Chris & Jason

How Long Gone
August 24, 2026
Podcast

827: Marion Nestle on Fibermaxxing, RFK Jr, and Collecting Cereal Boxes

This Is TASTE
August 24, 2026
Podcast

MOVING TO PORTLAND III

Emil Amos' Drifter's Sympathy
August 23, 2026
Podcast

Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore with Katey Rich

Blank Check with Griffin & David
August 23, 2026