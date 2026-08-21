986. – Brennan Wedl

Brennan Wedl is a musician living in Nashville. Her new self-titled record is out today on ANTI-. We chat about Purely Elizabeth granola selling for $850 million, the New York Times matchmaking article, her astrology practice, Amy Grant, a recent footwear brand deal, eating dinner at a bowling alley, burrito rolling, Nashville’s transience, “writers’ rounds,” staff meal, chicken roasting, and Elliott Smith’s “Between the Bars.”instagram.com/brennanwedltwitter.com/donetodeathtwitter.com/themjeanshowlonggone.comLearn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices