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986. – Brennan Wedl

By How Long Gone

12:00 AM EDT on August 21, 2026

Brennan Wedl is a musician living in Nashville. Her new self-titled record is out today on ANTI-. We chat about Purely Elizabeth granola selling for $850 million, the New York Times matchmaking article, her astrology practice, Amy Grant, a recent footwear brand deal, eating dinner at a bowling alley, burrito rolling, Nashville’s transience, “writers’ rounds,” staff meal, chicken roasting, and Elliott Smith’s “Between the Bars.”instagram.com/brennanwedltwitter.com/donetodeathtwitter.com/themjeanshowlonggone.comLearn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

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