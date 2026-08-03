978. – Chris & Jason

One-on-one pod today: Chris is in London, and Jason is home in L.A. We chat about Jonah Hill's annihilation, Elon Musk's Starlink technology, whether attacking the straight male has become hack, Jon Bernthal in defense of pit bulls, Jason falling in love with Americano-style espresso, Chris takes a long English lunch, a review of Jason's improv debut, and we get to the bottom of Joe Budden's possible Condé Nast profile.twitter.com/donetodeathtwitter.com/themjeanshowlonggone.com Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices