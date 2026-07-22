Skip to Content
Talkhouse home
Talkhouse home
Log In
Podcast

973. – Shep Rose

By How Long Gone

12:00 AM EDT on July 22, 2026

Our friend Shep Rose from the Bravo universe and so much more returns to the pod to discuss his new book, Nothing in Moderation, detailing his psychedelic journey inward and beyond. Shep is a legend, and we're happy to have him back to chat about Chris eating new types of fruit at Chez Panisse, the future of children proteinmaxxing, Shep's take on the golfer's attempted presidential pardon, handing a guy an envelope of cash in a Publix parking lot, a detailed recounting of his ayahuasca journey in Costa Rica, what Shep did for Charleston, South Carolina is what Aubrey Graham did for Toronto, forgiving oneself for their romantic escapades, being ready to settle down but unsure if he's able to find the one where he lives, the pros and cons of one's "say yes" era, and when TSA remembers you from what you did the last time they saw you.instagram.com/relationsheptwitter.com/donetodeathtwitter.com/themjeanshowlonggone.comLearn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Tagged:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

Related Stories

Podcast

Stud Country (Sean Monaghan)

Music Person
July 22, 2026
Podcast

Jonathan Meiburg (Shearwater)

Jonathan Meiburg on keeping dog noises on recordings, not having children, field recordings, caracaras, and his travels on a boat in Antarctica.

That's How I Remember It
July 22, 2026
Podcast

Transmissions :: Mouse on Mars on Lee “Scratch” Perry

The German electronic duo on their work with the late dub pioneer.

Aquarium Drunkard's Transmissions
July 22, 2026
Podcast

810: The Boss of Your Kitchen con Omi Hopper

This Is TASTE
July 22, 2026
Podcast

Nobody’s Ever Asked Me That: Abel Ferrara

The legendary writer-director opens up about everything from Buddhism and bad acid trips to social media addiction and sobriety.

July 21, 2026
Podcast

809: Claire Saffitz’s Summer Baking and Next Book Plot Twist

This Is TASTE
July 20, 2026