973. – Shep Rose

Our friend Shep Rose from the Bravo universe and so much more returns to the pod to discuss his new book, Nothing in Moderation, detailing his psychedelic journey inward and beyond. Shep is a legend, and we're happy to have him back to chat about Chris eating new types of fruit at Chez Panisse, the future of children proteinmaxxing, Shep's take on the golfer's attempted presidential pardon, handing a guy an envelope of cash in a Publix parking lot, a detailed recounting of his ayahuasca journey in Costa Rica, what Shep did for Charleston, South Carolina is what Aubrey Graham did for Toronto, forgiving oneself for their romantic escapades, being ready to settle down but unsure if he's able to find the one where he lives, the pros and cons of one's "say yes" era, and when TSA remembers you from what you did the last time they saw you.instagram.com/relationsheptwitter.com/donetodeathtwitter.com/themjeanshowlonggone.comLearn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices