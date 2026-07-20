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972. – Chris & Jason

By How Long Gone

12:00 AM EDT on July 20, 2026

One-on-one pod today, recorded live and uncut from Jason’s house in Glendale. Stick around to the end to hear a mega mini mix from DJ Them Jeans. We chat about Jason getting a new espresso machine, a rambunctious stag do at the Chateau Marmont shutting down the pool, cis-male Aperol Spritz consumption, peanut butter, Jason giving a full rundown of his dog Bean’s psychic consultation, A.I. company merch and the removal of vowels from words, and how the Tate brothers seem to keep getting arrested for hundreds of crimes every year.twitter.com/donetodeathtwitter.com/themjeanshowlonggone.comLearn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

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