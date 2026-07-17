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971. – Tyrell Hampton

By How Long Gone

12:00 AM EDT on July 17, 2026

Tyrell Hampton is a very popular photographer, splitting his time between New York and L.A. His new book, Lastcall, is out now. We chat with Tyrell about Tinashe’s "crashout," suitcase travel compartments, the Chrome Hearts fidget spinner, wanting to be a backup dancer for Tate McRae, what would happen if Lil Mama came out at JAY-Z’s Yankee Stadium show, his markers for a New York life well lived, his new L.A. home, growing up in Philly, being a Häagen-Dazs girl, airport trade, getting his first car, asking for our help picking out a look for a celeb wedding this weekend, and we help him find a man.instagram.com/tyrellhampton twitter.com/donetodeathtwitter.com/themjeanshowlonggone.comLearn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

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