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970. – Muna

By How Long Gone

1:20 AM EDT on July 15, 2026

MUNA’s new record, Dancing on the Wall, is out now. We chat with Naomi McPherson, one-third of the band, from their home in Los Angeles about rappers wearing Vuori and Alo, measuring bed size in hotels, unnecessary piercings, growing up punk in San Diego and getting into USC, Obama-era optimism, our mutual love of chopped and screwed music, their workout flow, being a gourmand, the diarrhea-producing produce, the Maddy’s Secret dance studio scene, calling peptides “peppers,” and MUNA’s recent appearance in Playboy.instagram.com/whereismuna instagram.com/flurtcobaintwitter.com/donetodeathtwitter.com/themjeanshowlonggone.comLearn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

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