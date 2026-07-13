969. – Chris & Jason

One-on-one pod today: Chris is in London, and Jason is home in L.A. We chat about Chris watching the football at a gastropub, Jude Bellingham’s body, Chris going to Wimbeldon and Fabric, the legendary London nightclub, closeted congressman Lindsey Graham passing on mysteriously, whether Blue Ivy “Queer Eye’d” her father for his recent Yankee Stadium shows, Pusha T being spotted flying commercial, wondering who likes Yoko Ono, advancements in gangster attire, outdoor shaving, a surprising story involving our friend’s dog psychic, scallion pancakes as a crudo vessel, and a deep dive into the Hydration Break, brought to you by Powerade.twitter.com/donetodeathtwitter.com/themjeanshowlonggone.comLearn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices