Skip to Content
Talkhouse home
Talkhouse home
Log In
Podcast

968. – Derek Blasberg

By How Long Gone

12:00 AM EDT on July 10, 2026

Derek Blasberg is our man on the street. He’s quick, he busts our balls, and his knowledge of fashion precedes him. Fast + Louche, his new book of photography, is out now. We chat about comedians’ fascination with American history, Lena Dunham’s powers, how bad the new Louis C.K. Netflix special is, Derek explains couture fashion to us, climate-controlled closets and bathroom mini fridges, growing up in Missouri, Derek taking Chris to the most expensive lunch he’d ever been to, his time with Lagerfeld and André Leon Talley, his outlook on young people in fashion, our histories with social media, going out East for the weekend, and our thoughts on the band Queen.instagram.com/derekblasbergwitter.com/donetodeathtwitter.com/themjeanshowlonggone.comLearn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

Related Stories

Podcast

Chaka Khan: Tell Me Something Good (Music as Medicine with Mei Rui)

Tell Me Something Good: Investigating How Music Can Transform The Brain & Body

Sing For Science
July 9, 2026
Podcast

Robyn Hitchcock

Robyn Hitchcock on his ability to remember birthdays, astrology, writing hungover, and seeing Dylan at Isle of Wight in 1969.

That's How I Remember It
July 8, 2026
Podcast

Zoh Amba

Amba on reclaiming Tennessee pride, fireflies, reinvention, devotional music, and seeking wisdom within artist interviews.

Music Person
July 8, 2026
Podcast

Transmissions :: Lenny Kaye

Lenny Kaye goes local with his first proper solo album.

Aquarium Drunkard's Transmissions
July 8, 2026
Podcast

803: Netflix’s Culinary Monster Finally Gets His Own Kitchen with Hasung Lee

This Is TASTE
July 8, 2026
Podcast

967. – Matthew Schnipper

How Long Gone
July 8, 2026