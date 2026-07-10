968. – Derek Blasberg

Derek Blasberg is our man on the street. He’s quick, he busts our balls, and his knowledge of fashion precedes him. Fast + Louche, his new book of photography, is out now. We chat about comedians’ fascination with American history, Lena Dunham’s powers, how bad the new Louis C.K. Netflix special is, Derek explains couture fashion to us, climate-controlled closets and bathroom mini fridges, growing up in Missouri, Derek taking Chris to the most expensive lunch he’d ever been to, his time with Lagerfeld and André Leon Talley, his outlook on young people in fashion, our histories with social media, going out East for the weekend, and our thoughts on the band Queen.instagram.com/derekblasbergwitter.com/donetodeathtwitter.com/themjeanshowlonggone.comLearn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices