966. – Chris & Jason

One-on-one pod today: Chris is in Miami, and Jason is home in Glendale. We chat about when it’s not okay to have the game on your phone at dinner, the Britney Spears of Jackass, Limp Bizkit on the rise, Taylor Swift’s wedding, JW Anderson and Paul McCartney getting the call, Michael Rubin’s White Party, a visit to Joe’s Stone Crab, Jason’s theory about famous male celebrities with severe bruising, and some Gen Z / Gen Alpha comparisons.twitter.com/donetodeathtwitter.com/themjeanshowlonggone.comLearn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices