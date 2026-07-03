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965. – Griffin Dunne

By How Long Gone

12:00 AM EDT on July 3, 2026

Griffin Dunne is an actor, director, producer, and memoirist. We chat with him from his home upstate about the Empire State Building Banksy-esque proposal, some Taylor Swift wedding predictions, the bachelor life, escaping L.A. at 18, why he has a surplus of steak right now, some great Joan Didion stories, his love of obituaries, Mamdani’s thermostat settings, learning about the Joan Didion Celine ad while in the Amazonian jungle, Jason predicting the return of female-only hotels, some drug stories, and Griffin hosting SNL in 1986.instagram.com/griffindunnetwitter.com/donetodeathtwitter.com/themjeanshowlonggone.comLearn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

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