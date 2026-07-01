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964. – Jon Kelly

By How Long Gone

12:00 AM EDT on July 1, 2026

Jon Kelly is the co-founder and editor-in-chief of the media company Puck. We chat with him from his office in New York about restaurants desperately needing more alcohol sales, Jason proposing a revamp of movie theater concessions, the suburbs being exotic to a native New Yorker, the need for Chief Taste Officers, whether Puck plans to enter the prediction market space, acquiring Air Mail, their former competition, the need to be camera-ready as a journalist, him reading what you think he reads, his history with the Knicks, when you train your agents to replace you, and we close on his personal philosophy of lunchtime food temperatures.puck.newstwitter.com/donetodeathtwitter.com/themjeanshowlonggone.comLearn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

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