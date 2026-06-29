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963. – Chris & Jason

By How Long Gone

12:00 AM EDT on June 29, 2026

One-on-one pod today: Chris is in Atlanta, and Jason is in Providence, R.I. We chat about Jason being in town to DJ a wedding the night before and breaking down his playlist, Kanye does 72K in Tampa, Drake’s quiet charity, Chris knowing the guy you call to "light up" New York City, public defecation at the Noah Kahan gig, the canned hard seltzer epidemic, Jason suggesting we sunset the watermelon radish, R.I.P. Chef Katsuya, Jason visits a local “Chris” type of gym, real men do not "sample flavors," the new Phoebe dropped, and our Fourth of July plans.twitter.com/donetodeathtwitter.com/themjeanshowlonggone.comLearn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

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