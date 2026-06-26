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962. – Chris & Jason

By How Long Gone

12:00 AM EDT on June 26, 2026

One-on-one pod today: Chris is in Atlanta, and Jason is home in L.A. We chat about white chocolate clusters, the Kiki’s seizure and other restaurant gossip, the current state of dive bars, both of us cashing checks at the liquor store back in the day, Chris going to the Meta glasses mixer in Chelsea, and the interviewing of Meta employees, the heat waves in Paris and Cannes, Whoa Vicky’s renaissance, sundress season falling flat, Pharrell’s red wave, and Johnny Marr’s guitars going up for auction.twitter.com/donetodeathtwitter.com/themjeanshowlonggone.comLearn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

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