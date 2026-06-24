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961. – Matt Spicer

By How Long Gone

12:05 AM EDT on June 24, 2026

A cinema-heavy episode today with Matt Spicer, director of the now-cult indie Ingrid Goes West, and his newest film, Little Brother, on Netflix this weekend, with Jon Cena and Eric André. We chat with Matt about Cannes Lions, his Criterion ADU, being 30 days out from having his first kid, when acquiring “festival rights” goes wrong, the dark corners of Blu-rays, his wife, actor Sarah Ramos, things that take us out of films, Jason saw the Bourdain biopic, Netflix’s habit of putting up one billboard near the director’s house, and how we all have a friend who spends too much time at the kill shelter.instagram.com/hellomattspicer twitter.com/donetodeathtwitter.com/themjeanshowlonggone.comLearn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

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