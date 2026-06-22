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960. – Chris & Jason

By How Long Gone

12:00 AM EDT on June 22, 2026

One-on-one pod today: Chris is in New York, and Jason is home in L.A. We chat about Jason’s Amazon cart items, Chris trying a new coconut drink as well as a jellyfish salad, less being more with guacamole, Charli’s Rolling Stone cover party, heartthrobs and their fear of intimacy, the modern musician interview, Travis Kelce’s "pre-wedding" dinners, Jason forcing himself to enjoy sports as a means of getting ahead in business, it probably being a bad sign that people in New York are collecting garbage cans, and R.I.P. Tay Keith.twitter.com/donetodeathtwitter.com/themjeanshowlonggone.comLearn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

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