959. – Chris & Jason

One-on-one pod today: Chris and Jason are both in New York. We chat about the Knicks’ parade, O-Rod calling out her fans for smelling like diapers, the Maggie Rogers–Rosalía New York Times writer situation, wanting Jason Sudeikis to write a memoir about dating Olivia Wilde, Chris proposing Family Feud, but for guys like us, The Original Kings of Comedy, lore larping and aura farming, creative people grasping for credit, gangsters referencing cartoons, and we pose a question involving dating in the Apple Watch space.twitter.com/donetodeathtwitter.com/themjeanshowlonggone.comLearn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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