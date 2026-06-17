958. – Eddie Huang

Eddie Huang is a writer, restaurateur, and producer. His new book, Come Undone, is out today. We chat with him about smoking in the city, Taylor Swift’s physical ascension, Jason trying Lenwich for the first time, which sports jersey to wear depending on the occasion, Eddie being early on Li-Ning shoes, Japanese football fans picking up garbage, the White House UFC event, the Burberry “baby shower” shirt, owning multiple Big Green Eggs, the similarities between Taiwanese and Jewish people, breaking up with his parents last year, and Eddie’s read on both of us.instagram.com/mreddiehuangtwitter.com/donetodeathtwitter.com/themjeanshowlonggone.comLearn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices