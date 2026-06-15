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957. – Chris & Jason

By How Long Gone

12:00 AM EDT on June 15, 2026

One-on-one pod today: Chris is home from the Hamptons, and Jason is in L.A. We chat about $30 Sag Harbor bushels of berries, regional health food stores, Rick Ross being spotted flying commercial alone, we talk hoops, though we podded before the Knicks won in five, Morrissey posting a list of people he feels have wronged him, trouble at the Unwell Podcast Network, Kristin Cavallari’s new protein juice brand, when the Alternative Assets shop opens up across from Chanel, the rise of Loonen water, Keke Palmer and Sean from Hot Ones spotted on a date, Peloton cutting Hudson Williams due to a classic swastika-on-the-face, and Mayor Mamdani popping out in some shortie shorts to celebrate football.twitter.com/donetodeathtwitter.com/themjeanshowlonggone.comLearn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

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