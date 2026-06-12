956. – Chris & Jason

One-on-one pod today: Chris is in the Hamptons, and Jason is home in L.A. after a trip to Utah. We chat about Benson Boone in the lace mini, visits to Mormon mainstays Ballerina Farm and Swig, the Korean corn dog, the Knicks’ epic comeback, Adam Friedland heads to The Ringer, how we were supposed to have Paige DeSorbo on today’s episode but she canceled, Justin Trudeau’s son being a horny little Canadian R&B singer, Chris currently pushing a BMW X5 M, when rich people name their homes after the city they’re in, which men can pull off a woman’s handbag, and Rocky in the black Chanelly thong.twitter.com/donetodeathtwitter.com/themjeanshowlonggone.comLearn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices