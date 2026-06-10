955. – Jeremy Sisto

Jeremy Sisto is an actor and musician known for his roles in Law & Order, Clueless, and Six Feet Under. We chat with Jeremy from his home in New York about Trump falling asleep at the Knicks game, various parks in Hollywood, joining a walking group despite not liking walking, pickup hoops, when he has to be mean to a kid on camera, “going method,” working with brands today compared to the ’90s, guns on set today compared to the ’90s, Jeremy being an investor in Cinespace, a club where Jason used to throw parties, the heyday of L.A. poker games, and how we gotta do something about people collecting stuff.instagram.com/sistosistosistotwitter.com/donetodeathtwitter.com/themjeanshowlonggone.comLearn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices