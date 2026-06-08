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954. – Chris & Jason

By How Long Gone

1:44 AM EDT on June 8, 2026

One-on-one pod today: Chris is in the Hamptons, and Jason is home in L.A. We chat about TJ hosting the Q&A for Kareem’s new show, Keep the Meter Running, the night before, Sean Penn’s overall fury, whether male "snow bunnies" deserve a title of their own, our guide to being a cool celebrity parent, music festivals taking a wet beating this weekend, Dua Lipa weds in Palermo and that’s fine, whether Taylor’s MSG wedding announcement is a diversion, and why Dashboard Confessional should sing them down the aisle, Phoebe Bridgers announcing her front on phones at the show, the healing power of sports, a Knicks fan analysis, and pondering what Ben Stiller, Fat Joe, and Timmy talked about on the PJ to Game 2 in San Antone.twitter.com/donetodeathtwitter.com/themjeanshowlonggone.comLearn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

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