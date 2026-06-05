953. – Shaad D’Souza

Our friend Shaad D’Souza returns to How Long Gone. He’s a great music writer who’s only gained steam since we last spoke. He’s turned his Instagram account into a text-based magazine of his own name, recently interviewing Charli XCX, Cameron Winter, and Audrey Hobert, to name a few.We spoke in Chris’s hotel room, live and uncut, about a recent club-related injury, Dansko clogs, EDM > techno, the lack of gay indie frontmen compared to the ’80s and ’90s, why it’s undignified to take your shoes off in public, Phoebe at MSG approaching, the most popular piece from his magazine is a MAC Cosmetics-related conspiracy, Shaad's aversion to wearing shoes with any branding, the new Role Model song, what’s up with Robyn, and we fantasize the assassination of Chris Black.instagram.com/shaadtwitter.com/donetodeathtwitter.com/themjeanshowlonggone.comLearn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices