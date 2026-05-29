950. – Sam Fragoso

Our friend Sam Fragoso returns to How Long Gone. He hosts the popular podcast Talk Easy, which recently celebrated its 10th anniversary after being acquired by Obama’s Higher Ground.We chat with him about cashew cream cheese, the White House UFC Freedom 250, Jason thinking Arlo Parks was four British guys, fitness wearable data monitoring, whether Sam gets recognized more with or without an N95 on, David Mamet walking out mid-pod, whether he’s ever interviewed a politician who felt like a real human being, what happens when Terry Gross asks him to fill in on Fresh Air, and we debate whether there was ever a time when the food at the Chateau Marmont was considered good.instagram.com/samfragosotwitter.com/donetodeathtwitter.com/themjeanshowlonggone.comLearn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices