949. – Kevin Morby

Our friend Kevin Morby returns to How Long Gone. His critically acclaimed new record, Little Wide Open, is out now.

We spoke with Kevin from his hotel room in Phoenix about life on the road in the desert, crushing his sleep score at the Holiday Inn Express, the game of “Odds,” getting sweaty on TikTok, just playing Kimmel and getting autotune put on his voice without being told, proposing a modern-day Traveling Wilburys with Morby as Dylan, which older bands make new fans and which don’t, his Pitchfork score starts with an eight, we update the famous people in Kansas City list, and a temp check on whether he’s reading the reviews.

instagram.com/kevinmorby

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twitter.com/themjeans

howlonggone.com

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