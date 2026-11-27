James and Karla Murray have spent almost thirty years photographing the New York City that's disappearing — storefronts, bars, record stores, and now, in their new book Counter Culture , thirty of Manhattan's diners and luncheonettes. Matt talks to the husband-and-wife duo about how a graffiti project turned into a preservation career, what actually separates a diner from a luncheonette, and the strange, sad timing of finishing a book about places hanging on — only to watch several of them close before it hit shelves.

Also on the show it’s the return of Three Things where Aliza and Matt talk about visits to Cello’s Pizza , JinXi Dessert , and LaRina in New York. Also, Matt is mahjong pilled and recommends the book Mastering American Mahjong . Lastly, check out The Anarchist Baker on YouTube and Yoshitomo Nara’ s solo exhibition.

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