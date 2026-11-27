Barbara Braccini, aka Malibu, is a French musician specializing in ambient and experimental electronic music. Her newest record, Vanities (Extended), is out now. We chat with her from her friend's house in L.A. about the Shane Gillis controversy, the French singer Barbara, her respect for Trisha Paytas, her love of solitude and driving, wanting the best for Americans, her respect for knitters, learning music theory from her estranged mother before she joined a cult, her thoughts about her dad's new girlfriend, the idea of her being a "music nurse," how she runs her live show, when she has to open for someone as an ambient artist and the audience doesn't want to hear ambient music, the ambient soldiers who defend her in the comments, how she discovers new music as someone who doesn't use any streaming platforms, and her potential future scoring films.

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