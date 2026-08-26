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828: Charlie Mitchell Is Why the Tasting Menu Is Changing

By This Is TASTE

3:00 AM EDT on August 26, 2026

Charlie Mitchell grew up in his grandmothers’ Detroit kitchens, walked away from culinary school, and talked his way into a line cook job while working as a valet. Years later, after stints at Benu, Eleven Madison Park, and Per Se, he won the prestigious Best Chef: New York State James Beard Award for his restaurant Clover Hill—and then lost his mentor, James Kent, and inherited Saga’s kitchen 63 floors above Manhattan. We talk about growing up in Detroit, his interest in Japan, and how he views the evolution of the tasting menu.Subscribe: ⁠⁠Apple Podcasts⁠⁠, ⁠⁠Spotify⁠⁠, ⁠⁠YouTubeLearn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

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